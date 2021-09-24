A Big Thank You to the Lady at Schlotzsky’s That Remembered I’m a Veteran

I had the most awesome customer service experience yesterday. I don't go to Schlotzsky's as often as I'd like, because it's a long way to go for lunch from my job, at least as far as distance's go in relationship to Casper, but I had to fill the company vehicle anyway, so I decided to treat myself.

At this point in the afternoon, I was the only person in line, so I was taking my time looking at the menu. The cashier that was working engaged with me in some friendly banter and it somehow came up that she had lived in California. I casually mentioned that I had lived there while I was in the United States Marine Corps, both for boot camp and being stationed there for a time. I stepped away for a moment to talk to a friend that just happened to be in the Hat Six Travel Plaza at the same time and quickly forgot about our small talk.

Probably a good five minutes went by before I went back over to the sandwich shop to place my order. When I did, the same lady rung me up. As she gave me my total, she remembered our conversation and added the military/veteran discount.

It's worth noting, a lot of businesses, both local to Casper and corporate entities, actually offer military, veteran and first responder discounts, but I normally know about it prior. I was unaware Schlotzsky's was one of them, so that fact that she remembered our short exchange and offered it to me, made my entire day.

It really is the little things in life that can make someone's day just a little bit brighter. My only regret is that I didn't get the lady's name that helped me (and I threw away the receipt). Regardless, thank you for remembering.

