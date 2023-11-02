New ‘Pole Fitness’ Studio Opens Up in Casper

Casper now has an all new location for dancing and fitness.

Enter Anchor Fitness.

I had the pleasure to speak with owner and operator, Billie-Jean Dvorak (pronounced Duhvorack). She stated:

I have been practicing pole fitness for six years. I have been trained by Fawnia Mondey the owner of Pole Fitness in Las Vegas, Nevada. I have lived in Wyoming for over 15 years. I started Anchor Fitness to help empower people and inform our community that you can get a great workout, de-stress and feel beautiful with pole classes. I fell in love with pole fitness in 2017 when I received a pole as a gift from my cousin, Andrea. I started practicing by myself and later reached out to Fawnia to obtain my pole certification. I instantly fell in love with pole. I have opened a studio to share my passion with the community. I have three poles in my studio and have room for up to 5 students at a time. I offer private lessons for those that want a more intimate experience. I graduated college and recieved my LPN certificate in 2016. I work with the elderly, which I truly love. I am in love with fitness and I enjoy teaching new people how to practice pole fitness safetly and at any skill level. I am very compassionate and loving. I offer a 50+ class for elderly people that want to build strength and feel self-confident. I am a mother of a wonderful teenager and I am a happily married woman.

Anchor Fitness is located at 849 CY Avenue, Suite B, which is inside the Express Printing building, down the hallway, and in the basement (across the street from the former CY Discount Liquor and New Moon Chinese Restaurant).

When is the Grand Opening?

The official grand opening will be Tuesday, November 21st, 2023, from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm.

For more information, follow Anchor Fitness on Facebook here.

