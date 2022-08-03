Is Wyoming Celebrating ‘National Grab Some Nuts Day’? We Should Be
There seems to be a national holiday for almost everything under the sun, but today is definitely one of the more unique. August 3rd is "National Grab Some Nuts Day" in the United States of America.
It's not what you think it is.
First, we should get the obvious out of the way. Regardless of how many off-colored and juvenile jokes that may come to mind, this national holiday is really all about health.
According to NationalDaysToday.com:
National Grab Some Nuts Day is observed to create awareness regarding the importance of intake of nuts and its health benefits. Whatever it maybe, either botanical or non botanical nuts, have enormous amount of protein, vitamins, minerals, potassium, iron and so on. Not only apples, even nuts are capable of keeping us away from the doctor. So never forget to take some nuts daily.
How should I celebrate National Grab Some Nuts Day?
There is really only one thing you need to do to celebrate properly and that's eat more nuts. Whether you fancy hazelnuts, peanuts, cashews, chestnuts, pecans, pistachios, walnuts and surprisingly, even coconuts, make sure you grab a handful today!
Did you know nuts are actually a fruit?
The official Merriam-Webster definition of a nut is:
A hard-shelled dry fruit or seed with a separable rind or shell and interior kernel.
It's no wonder that consuming nuts are actually good for you.
WebMD lists some amazing health benefits of eating nuts, which includes:
- Weight Loss
- Diabetes Control
- Prevents Heart Disease
- Improves Cholesterol
- Good Source of Nutrition
Yes, it's fun to say and the hashtag #GrabSomeNutsDay and #NationalGrabSomeNutsDay are trending like crazy, so get out there and grab some nuts!