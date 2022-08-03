Is Wyoming Celebrating ‘National Grab Some Nuts Day’? We Should Be

There seems to be a national holiday for almost everything under the sun, but today is definitely one of the more unique. August 3rd is "National Grab Some Nuts Day" in the United States of America.

It's not what you think it is.

First, we should get the obvious out of the way. Regardless of how many off-colored and juvenile jokes that may come to mind, this national holiday is really all about health.

According to NationalDaysToday.com:

National Grab Some Nuts Day is observed to create awareness regarding the importance of intake of nuts and its health benefits. Whatever it maybe, either botanical or non botanical nuts, have enormous amount of protein, vitamins, minerals, potassium, iron and so on. Not only apples, even nuts are capable of keeping us away from the doctor. So never forget to take some nuts daily.

Get our free mobile app

How should I celebrate National Grab Some Nuts Day?

There is really only one thing you need to do to celebrate properly and that's eat more nuts. Whether you fancy hazelnuts, peanuts, cashews, chestnuts, pecans, pistachios, walnuts and surprisingly, even coconuts, make sure you grab a handful today!

Did you know nuts are actually a fruit?

The official Merriam-Webster definition of a nut is:

A hard-shelled dry fruit or seed with a separable rind or shell and interior kernel.

It's no wonder that consuming nuts are actually good for you.

WebMD lists some amazing health benefits of eating nuts, which includes:

Weight Loss

Diabetes Control

Prevents Heart Disease

Improves Cholesterol

Good Source of Nutrition

Yes, it's fun to say and the hashtag #GrabSomeNutsDay and #NationalGrabSomeNutsDay are trending like crazy, so get out there and grab some nuts!

20 Ideas To Bring With You To A Cookout Are Always A Hit If you need help thinking of things to take to a cookout or get together, these items are usually things you're not going to have to take home with you.