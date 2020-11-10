Casper: Do you Plan On Getting The COVID-19 Vaccination?

Yesterday (November 9th, 2020), saw big news in the pharmaceutical with the announcement that drug company, Pfizer, has a COVID-19 vaccine that has a 90% success rate.

Shortly after the public announcement was made, the stock market immediately saw a rise.

Everyone is not so positive about this new however. A large portion of folks have taken to social media , stating that they have no plans of taking the vaccine at all once it is made available to the public. Some have voiced concerns about being tagged with tracers (a la the mark of the beast), still others just don't believe it's safe. There are also some folks that are on the fence and although willing to take a coronavirus vaccine, don't want to be the first to try it out.

So the question is: