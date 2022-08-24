Life Expectancy Down in Wyoming: How Long Will You Live?

Each and every human on Earth at some point in their life time has wondered about their own mortality.

While there are definitely "unforeseen circumstances" and health issues that can greatly reduce your life span, science has still determined the average age for men and women, based on your geographical location.

It is worth noting that overall, life expectancy dropped for all fifty states (and the District of Columbia), by roughly 1.8 years from 2019 to 2020, according to recent National Vital Statistics reports released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Life Expectancy From Birth Map National Center for Health Statistics loading...

What does that mean for Wyoming residents?

The average life expectancy overall for Wyoming residents is 76.3 years. To break the report down even further, the average life expectancy for Wyoming males is 74 years, while for females, it's 78.9 years.

The average has dipped since the pandemic hit, but when you think about overall life expectancy over the last 100 years, it has still risen quite a bit. According to data gleaned from Statista.com, the average lifespan has risen considerably from 1920, when the average was 53.55 years.



Find more statistics at Statista

The Cowboy States' life expectancy is slightly lower than the national average, leaving us ranked 32nd overall, according to the CDC's report. That's not bad but it's definitely nowhere near the best, especially when you compare us against our neighbors in Utah, Colorado and Idaho that ranked 9th, 11th and 12th respectively.

Again, the silver lining is that humans are generally living longer, healthier and usually happier lives overall. That's all you can really ask for. It's not like any of us are going to live forever... right?

Get our free mobile app

15 Questions You Should Never Ask Someone From Wyoming