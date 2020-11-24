The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has sent out a press release, stating that, in response to record-breaking COVID-19 cases in Natrona County, they will only be conducting contact tracing if confirmed positive cases are within six days of testing.

This change comes via new national guidelines from the CDC, but Natrona County continues to see a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, which makes contact tracing even harder to accurately report.

Because of this, and in accordance with the CDC's guidelines, positive cases over six days past test collection will no longer be contract traced. According to the CNCHD, this puts more emphasis on timeliness, putting more focus on newer cases. This is being done with the hope that it will limit and slow COVID-19 transmission.

In the release, the Health Department wrote that "COVID-19 is still present in our community and now more than ever it requires each person to do their part. Things like washing hands often, using hand sanitizer when hand washing is unavailable, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home if you are sick, practicing social distancing, covering the mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others and in public, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces are crucial."

Currently, there are 25, 975 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, 3,743 of which have occurred in Natrona County.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department asks that if you are experiencing flu like symptoms or have had direct contact with somebody who has tested positive for COVID-19, that you call 307-577-9892 or visit caspervcovid.com.