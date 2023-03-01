Hey Casper: Please Wash Your Hands After Leaving the Bathroom

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were two things that everyone was doing: wearing face masks and washing their hands.

While I was fairly relieved to see one of those things going the way of the dodo, I am appalled at the lack of hand washing, especially after folks get finished with their business in the bathroom.

People not washing their hands is one of the reason I prefer shoulder and elbow bumps to hugs and handshakes. To put it simply, I don't want your nasty bathroom hand germs on me.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the key times you should wash your hands are:

Before, during, and after preparing food

Before eating

Before and after caring for someone at home who is sick with vomiting or diarrhea

Before and after treating a cut or wound

After using the toilet

After changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet

After touching an animal, animal feed, or animal waste

After handling pet food or pet treats

After touching garbage

If your hands are visibly dirty or greasy

The CDC also noted:

After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, you should immediately clean your hands by either washing them with soap and water or using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

This was mostly aimed at that fellas (because they/we're the most notorious offenders), but to all the fair ladies, this does apply to y'all as well.

"Cowboy Up" may be the slogan out here, but it doesn't mean being dirty. So please, "lavarse los manos" ("wash your hands" in Spanish).

