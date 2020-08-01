Nearly a Dozen in Wyoming Sickened by Salmonella Linked to Onions

There's a national outbreak of Salmonella tied to onions that has sickened nearly a dozen people in Wyoming based upon a CDC alert.

The CDC is warning that this sickness is tied to onions provided by Thomson International Inc. or products made with these onions. Here's their map documenting how many in each state have contracted Salmonella from these onions.

Here's what the CDC advises regarding onions and this outbreak:

Check the package or look for a sticker on an onion to see if it is from Thomson International, Inc. If it is, don’t eat it. Throw it away.

If you can’t tell where your onions are from, don’t eat them. Throw them away.

Salmonella is not a fun illness to deal with. Here's how the CDC categorizes it.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

Some cases of Salmonella can be severe for some people and require hospitalization.

For more detailed information about these onions and the symptoms of Salmonella, be sure to check out the CDC website as they're also providing frequent updates about this situation.