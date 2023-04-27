Casper’s M Building Starts Wyoming Historic Preservation Month

The Alliance for Historic Wyoming reminds us that Preservation Month is about to begin.

Diane McGinley transformed Casper's 1964 Wyoming National Bank into what is now known as the M Building.

It was considered very modern in its time.

Nothing about it says traditional architecture.

When Well Fargo Bank announced that they were going to tear down the tower next to the M building, the town of Casper protested, LOUDLY!

McGinley and her husband moved here 14 years ago and were struck by the architecture. It seemed out of place, but it was beautiful at the same time.

"And I thought to myself 'what is this unique building doing here?' This dome feature, so unique, especially how it went underground," McGinley said "And was immediately compelled to learn more about it."

Denver architect Charles Deaton designed the building, and the clamshell-shaped house featured in the 1973 Woody Allen film "Sleeper," and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The M Building is now home to the McGinleys' multiple businesses relating to musculoskeletal radiology and sports medicine, as well as a multi-use event center in the iconic rotunda. (historicwyoming.org).

"The building itself had a lot of history in it," McGinley pointed out. "The Wyoming National Bank and Wells Fargo did a great job of keeping track of the history of the building, and we were able to preserve all of those images and things here in the building."

Along with tours, workshops, and celebrations, the Alliance for Historic Wyoming and its partners will be highlighting people like the McGinleys who are working to preserve the buildings and homes that have made Wyoming what it is today. Details are at (historicwyoming.org).

"There are so many wonderful renovations and reimaginings that are happening in downtown Casper to make it be a vibrant place to be," McGinley stressed. "And we love that the M Building is existing within that ecosystem."

