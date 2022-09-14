WATCH: Tourist Surprised Casper Is NOT Dull & Lifeless

Lord Spoda? Well, that's what this Youtube channel is named. The channel is dedicated to travel and exploration.

Recently our video host paid a visit to Casper, Wyoming. You can see the video below.

Jun 1, 2022 We visited Casper, Wyoming, the second largest city the state. It was cold, despite it being the last couple days of May. A storm nearly blew our car off the road. The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center was amazing, and a drive to nearby Casper Mountain revealed an astonishingly beautiful place for outdoor activities all year long. (Lord Spoda).

The video is titled: CASPER: DULL & LIFELESS? What We Actually Found In Wyoming's Second Biggest City

It begins in Cheyenne as you get a driver's point of view up the interstate. It was a rainy day, so forgive him for having to shoot a video in that.

The narration begins at about the 2:30 mark in the video.

At the beginning of his tour of Casper and again near the end he explores downtown and all that it has to offer.

He gets a few things wrong like not knowing that Evansville and Mills are two different towns attached to Casper.

scs via YouTube scs via YouTube loading...

He does make it to Bar-Nunn and enjoys his drive through there. He does know that Bar-Nunn was once an airport.

I wish he had found the nice homes around Grant street.

I do appreciate that he took the time to do a video on Casper, If you live there you can judge if he did a good job or not.

Personally, I would have liked to have had him find a local to show him around. He missed so much.

The Old Gold Rush Town Of Atlantic City Wyoming