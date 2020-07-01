Wyoming Launches Care19 Diary App to Help Fight COVID-19

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday that Wyoming has joined the Dakotas in making available a free mobile app designed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Developed by ProudCrowd, the Care19 Diary app can help you remember where you have been over the last two weeks.

If you test positive for COVID-19, with your permission, the anonymous and confidential data can be shared with the Department of Health to more efficiently identify others with whom you were in contact with.

"The more citizens who choose to voluntarily participate, the more effective our fight against COVID-19 will be," Gordon said in a press release.

"The information this app gathers can save lives," he added. "Embracing this technology is one more way we can show that we’re all in this together."

Gordon says state and county health officials have worked tirelessly to track COVID-19 cases in the state and limit the virus’ spread through contact tracing efforts, and the app will help enhance the extensive contact tracing already occurring in the state.

“We are extremely excited that our work for North Dakota and South Dakota is now being used to also help the people of Wyoming,” said ProwdCrowd CEO Tim Brookins.

“Big thanks to Governor Gordon and his team for their partnership," added Brookins. "We built these products with privacy as our primary design point -- wide-scale adoption is the ultimate goal!”

Care19 Diary is now available in Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. An additional app, Care19 Alert, is expected to be available later this month.

