Be Proud; Wyoming Is NOT One of the Most Obese States in America

We can all breathe a little bit better knowing that Wyoming got a pretty decent score when it comes to how fat we are compared to the rest of the country.

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed 2021’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America. Overall, the Cowboy State ranked 35 out of 51 (counting Washington D.C.), which isn't too bad. This is one study, were the lower your score, the better.

There were several different key metrics used to rank the individual states, and lower standings on some these, attribute greatly to our score. For instance:

41st - Obesity & Overweight Prevalence

46th - Food & Fitness

51st - Lowest Percentage of Overweight Children

50th - Lowest Percentage of Adults with High Cholesterol

Those were the good numbers. There were two key metrics that hurt our overall score though, which were:

8th - Health Consequences

2nd (tied with New Mexico) - Highest Percentage of Overweight Adults

So the short version, our youth are in great shape, but our adults, not so much.

There were also some pretty alarming statistics overall for the entire country. WalletHub stated:

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese. Rates are lower for children and adolescents but have risen drastically in the past few decades. So prevalent has America’s obesity problem grown that the weight-loss industry is massive. The U.S. weight loss and diet control market is worth at least $62 billion, and it was worth $78 billion prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, obesity costs our health care system $147 billion per year.

That alone should be motivation for each one of us to think about eating more healthy and getting more exercise.

