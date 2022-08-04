New Veteran-Owned Coffee Shop Now Open in Downtown Casper

If there is one thing that the majority of Casper residents love, it is their coffee and now there is a brand new downtown option for java lovers.

Barbarian Coffee Roasters is now open. It is owned and operated by Marine Corps veteran, Jon Ramsey, and his wife Gale. They are located at 136 S Center Street, right next door to Sonic Rainbow. The new coffee shop initially opened its doors in late July 2022.

The official Barbarian Coffee Roasters Facebook page about section states:

Providing excellent coffee - Family business - Veteran/ Law Enforcement owned and operated. Our coffee is always freshly roasted, using air roasting technology, which produces a smoother, cleaner, less acidic cup of coffee.

Get our free mobile app

If you are in need of that perfect cup of joe, make sure to check out Barbarian Coffee Roasters on Facebook or visit their official website, or even better, check 'em out in person downtown!

The Top Coffee Shops That Casper Loves