Casper Is Getting a New Coffee Shop Near Natrona County High School

Casper is getting a brand new coffee shop, which is having its grand opening today (Monday, March 27th, 2023).

Moka Coffee Co. is opening it's door for the first today at 10:00 am.

I had the pleasure of speaking with their owner, Marisela Moreno. She stated:

"I am the owner of Moka Coffee Co and various other businesses in town such as Express Solutions "La Tiendita Mexicana" Latin food products store in North Casper, owner of El Burro Loco restaurant, El Fogon Mexican Restaurant and now opening up Moka Coffee Co. Born raised in Casper, Wyoming. "We want to bring a coffee/snack bar here in Casper, Wyoming but with a bit of latin fusion incorporated. We will have authentic Mexican desserts available here such as Bionicos, and Fresas con crema, Horchata Espresso, and Champurrado to name a few. With that we will be offering fresh squeezed natural juices, smoothie bowls, and yoghurt parfaits. We want to bring a little bit of different flavors to the coffee lovers here in Casper. We are located right next to NC highschool and new state building we hope to attract a few of those people to come hang out at the new coffee shop or stop by have dinner at the restaurant next door and finish up with dessert and coffee at Moka!"

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning at 10:00 along with the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce.

Make sure to follow Moka Coffee Co. on Facebook by clicking here.

