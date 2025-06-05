Casper is getting a new coffee spot.

Bottoms Up Coffee Grand Opening

Bottoms Up Coffee will be opening up tomorrow (June 6th, 2025), at 5:30 am in the former home of "The Perfect Cup" located in Downtown Casper, at 215 West 1st Street.

Why open in this particular spot?

I had the chance to speak to with one of the owners, Bella Keith, and she stated:

We decided to open Bottoms Up Coffee when the opportunity presented itself to have a downtown Casper drive through coffee location. This felt very near to our hearts as we already have a downtown business, Saguaro Spa, and being able to provide our clients and community members with access to convenient, high quality drinks that are made with all the love!

Please join us for our grand opening celebration tomorrow (June 6th). We have lots planned with giveaways on the hour, every hour, Papas Pork Chops (food truck, Joe Cheyenne with live music and pop up paradise bounce house.

We love this community and can’t wait to continue serving you all 💗

Tip your cup with Bottoms Up!

Check out these photos of the new coffee shop, both inside and out below.

New Drive Up Coffee Shop Opening in a Familiar Location: Enter 'Bottoms Up Coffee' Gallery Credit: Bella Keith

Check out their specials that will be running throughout the month of June.