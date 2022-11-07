‘Buffalo Bean 307′ Coffee Shop Grand Opening Is This Friday

One of Casper's newest coffee shops, Buffalo Bean 307, is having their grand opening celebration this Friday (November 11th, 2022).

For the grand opening, all drinks will be 50% off. There will also be live music and two local favorite food trucks on site: The Hangry Dog and Holy Guacamole.

Buffalo Bean 307 originally opened their doors for business on August 19th, 2022. I had the pleasure of speaking with general manager speak, Shannon Gallagher, who shared a little bit about her history and vision with the business. She stated:

The idea of starting a coffee shop started last summer sitting on our boat out in the middle of the lake. We thought the Westside could use a sit down local coffee shop. My Dad “Haw” is the owner and the all around support of the shop. He is a Wyoming native and has owned several Oilfield and miscellaneous businesses. My daughter Mariah is the shift manager and creator of all our specialty and monthly drinks, she is the heart of the shop! I am the general manager and do all the behind the scenes fun stuff. The 3 of us are quite the team and pulled together to bring something different and spectacular to Casper. We are very family oriented and love to give back to our community and others. Our staff is greatly appreciated and the best around. We pride ourselves on amazing customer service and delicious drinks! Our cafe favorites are all named after places related to Wyoming, along with our logo and name. The atmosphere is awesome and people love our vibe. The bandstand is open to all and we encourage everyone to take advantage of it and show off their musical talents. We welcome all!

