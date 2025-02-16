Get Ready Casper: FLOCK Restaurant Opening Soon [PHOTOS]

Casper is getting a new restaurant on the west side of town and there is nothing else quite like it locally.

What is FLOCK?

Flock is a fast causal restaurant that specializes in chicken (chicken fingers, chicken sandwiches and bowls).

I had the chance to speak with owner and operator, Trent Bradfield, about this new endeavor. He stated how he has a deep restaurant background. As a matter of fact, his grandfather started Armor's (currently Silver Fox Steakhouse), which he also worked at.

Having lived in Florida and Colorado, Trent noticed there was no place locally that specialized in chicken fingers. With places like Raising Cane's and Chick-fil-A all around the Colorado area, it was a void that needed to be filled here in Casper.

Trent stated that almost everything on the Flock menu is homemade, like the in-house battered chicken fingers, coleslaw, mac & cheese, banana pudding, and all the sauces (with the exception of the barbeque sauce and ketchup, which comes Elevation Ketchup in Colorado). He stated that every meals comes with two sauces, your choice of fries or tots, coleslaw, pickles and a half slice of Texas toast.

They will also have gluten free options, with a dedicated gluten free fryer (that may be the only one of its kind in town).

Flock is located in at 3095 Talon Dr Suite 100, in the plaza with Shogun and Jersey Mike's. Their hours will be 11:00 am to 8:00 pm everyday. They also will have a drive-thru.

When is FLOCK scheduled to open?

The grand opening for Flock is tentatively scheduled for Friday, February 28th. Make sure to follow them on Facebook by clicking here, for updates, specials and to find out the date for their early soft opening.

Check out these photos of the restaurant, both inside and out below.

New Specialty Chicken Restaurant Opening Soon in Casper Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke