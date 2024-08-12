Ashley Furniture Set to Open Casper Location This Thursday in the Eastridge Mall

Casper is getting a new furniture store this week.

Ashley Furniture will be opening on Thursday, August 15th, 2024, in the Eastridge Mall. They will be located in the former Bed Bath & Beyond storefront, which closed permanently back on Monday, April 24th, 2024.

This will be the furniture retailer's fourth chain store in Wyoming, with the other three locations including one store in Gillette and two in Cheyenne (one of which being an outlet store).

Ashley Furniture is now the number one home furniture retailer in all of North America, having stores in the Untied States, Canada, Chile, Puerto Rico, Egypt, Central America, Japan, India, Turkey, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, as well as a host of other countries and continents.

As of 2022, there are now over one thousand Ashley HomeStore locations worldwide.

