Sip’s Coffee Co. Will Soon Be Opening In Glenrock, Wyoming

Converse County Coffee lovers rejoice, there is a NEW coffee shop coming to town.

Sip's Coffee Co.'s grand opening is January 17 at 7 am.

They are located at 212 W Birch St in Glenrock, WY, and are a drive-through or walk-up coffee company that also offers mobile ordering.

Sip's Coffee Co. is family owned and operated and will be open on Sunday at 7 am - 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday 5 am - 6:30 pm, and 7 am - 6:30 pm on Saturdays.

They will offer a full menu of flavored coffee drinks including iced and blended drinks, as well as a variety of baked goods (like muffins).

They also have Italian and Gourmet Sodas, Lemonade, Smoothies, and Iced Tea or RedBull Blasts...and of course a plain old comforting cup of dark roast coffee.

sipscoffeecollc.com

I don't know about you, but I am SO excited to see a brand new business like this coming to our little town of Glenrock.

It's the perfect location for locals and visitors alike, and I can't wait to see what their amazing flavor blends (doesn't toasted snow sound delicious?) taste like.