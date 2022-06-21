Glenrock’s Deer Creek Days Is Back And Bigger Than Ever For 2022

Deer Creek Days is one of the best parts of Summer for this Glenrock gal.

It's a three-day event that brings a whole lot of excitement and fun to our small town.

This year's Deer Creek Days will be June 24-26.

It's a full weekend of family-friendly fun.

With the edition of the new Town Square in Glenrock, this year's Deer Creek days will be bigger than ever.

There will be rodeo events at South Rec, a 5k on Saturday, and live music every single night.

Below is a list of events, but keep in mind there may be some last-minute changes. To stay on top of any schedule or event adjustments we recommend following The Glenrock Chamber's Facebook Page "Elevate Glenrock".

The Deer Creek Days Parade is one of my favorite Summer events, and the pig wrestling is sure to be hilarious!

When you look at the schedule make sure to pay attention to where the events are, Town Park and Town Square are not the same places.

Is there an event that you're the most excited about?!

Let us know in the My Country 95.5 app, and make sure you share your pictures of Deer Creek Day fun with us there too.

