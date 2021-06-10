Here’s Everything Happening For Glenrock’s 2021 Deer Creek Days

Deer Creek Days is one of the best parts of Summer for this Glenrock gal.

It's a three-day event that brings a whole lot of excitement and fun to our small town.

This year's Deer Creek Days will be June 25-27.

Below is a list of events including links for registration when applicable.

To keep up to date on all the events (and changes that may occur) you can follow Deer Creek Days on Facebook.

Here is a link that will take you to a more in-depth schedule of the three days of events happening in Glenrock at the end of the month.

As someone who has been attending Deer Creek Days since the age of 19 (when I was Miss Deer Creek days which is a story for another day) I can tell you that it only gets more fun the older you get.

Taking our kids to this low-key parade where they don't have to fight to see the floats and there is more than enough candy for everyone is an absolute joy.

The 5k is a wonderful easy route through town, and full of every level of runner ready to have a good time.

The Brewfest and Street Dance are just as much fun when you're a young 20 something as when you're an almost 40 mom of 5.

My kids have a blast swing dancing with each other and goofing off with friends as they enjoy amazing live music.

If you have any further questions about Deer Creek Days or any of the events you can call The Glenrock Area Chamber of Commerce at (307) 436-5652