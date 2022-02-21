Amazing Glenrock, Wyoming Cow “Sweetie” Has Triplets For A Third Time

"Sweetie" is a Black Angus cow owned by the Allen family.

The Allen's aren't full-blown ranchers (they make and sell sheds through their business A+ Builders LLC), but they do have a small cattle herd of 20.

They began raising cows for beef for their family and to use for 4H. Slowly but surely they have added to their herd and their beloved cow "Sweetie" is definitely helping in that area.

The first time "Sweetie" calved she had a single heifer, who was sold to the neighbors.

So you can imagine the Allen's surprise when the next time she gave birth it was to three calves. They all weighed between 60 and 62 pounds and two of them survived.

Two years ago when it came time for "Sweetie" to calve again the Allen's didn't think much about it. She looked to be average-sized and they knew for a cow to have one set of triplets was a 1 in 100,000 chance.

When she calved three heifers AGAIN that year, the Allen family was in shock.

The calves were named "Kenna" "Becca" and "Shannon" and their birth weights were 44, 45, and 62 pounds.

Ross Allen Ross Allen loading...

The chances of having triplets that are all the same sex are 1 in 700,000.

So, I reached out to the head of the Casper College Ag Department Heath Hornicker to find out what the odds of having triplets twice is...and he told me that it was a one-in-a-million chance for a cow to have triplets twice.

"Sweetie" took a year off of calving last year, and really I can't blame her a bit.

But, when she began to look oversized again this year we all wondered...would it be triplets for a third time?

The answer is YES.

This time it was three bulls, and they were 64, 78, and 73 pounds.

Ross Allen Ross Allen loading...

Sadly, the 73 pound bull didn't make it.

The remaining two bulls are named "James" and "John".

Ross Allen Ross Allen loading...

The jury is still out on why this particular cow is so prolific.

She didn't have a different kind of feed from the other cows in the herd and she was bred with different bulls each year.

We are still waiting to hear how her heifers from the last few years are doing, several of them will be calving in the next few weeks.

And yes, we will let you know if any of them have triplets too.

The Glenrock "Town Square" Project Fall 2021 Glenrock's "Town Square" is a project that has the small community so excited. It's going to be a great gathering place for locals and visitors alike. Take a look at some of the progress and get ready for the Summer of 2022 when it should be completed.