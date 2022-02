Come see the keepers of history.

Try it for yourself.

The Deer Creek Muzzleloaders of Glenrock, Wyoming love to go shooting old black powder rifles and flintlocks on a Sunday afternoon.

They love to teach it too. So, if you want to join them you can. They love to teach.

I had a chance to go visit with them and check off my bucket list learning how to load firing an old black powder rifle and a flintlock.