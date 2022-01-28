See the Old Settler’s Lifestyle This Weekend in Casper

Want to see how it was done back in the days of Wyoming's first white settlers?

I mean cooking, hunting, the making of clothing and just about anything else you can think of.

This weekend in Casper, Wyoming you can come to see it all at the Wyoming State Muzzle Loaders Fair.

Let's include in that list of what to see and do:

Seminars, photo contests, dancing, trading, and a traditional dinner.

The fair will be held on January 28th, 29th, and 30th at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper, Wyoming.

IT IS FREE TO ATTEND!

Everything you need to know about Wyoming State Muzzle Loading Association,

Newsletters, Shoot Fliers, Shoot Scores, Photos, Clubs, Directors, Bylaws, Procedures.

The Muzzle Loaders Association was formed to advance organized shooting of muzzleloading firearms and to promote higher standards of sportsmanship, safety, and good fellowship among those who participate in such sport.

1. Traditional muzzle loading rifle

Any muzzle loading hunting rifle equipped with a flint or percussion external side-mounted ignition system being loaded with a charge of black powder or approved black powder substitute topped with a patched round ball. The rifle must have a stock designed in the spirit of the ignition system employed and equipped to carry a ramrod. Open iron sight only. No radical target type stocks.

2. Traditional muzzle loading pistol

Any single-shot muzzle loading pistol equipped with a side external side-mounted flint or percussion lock loaded with a charge of black powder or approved black powder substitute topped with a patched round ball.

3. Traditional Revolver (pistol)

Any cap and ball revolver loaded with a round ball only and a charge of black powder or approved black powder substitute.

Inside The Cars At The Douglas Wyoming Train Museum