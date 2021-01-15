Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock Receives $100,000 Donation

Last night was a good night for my small town of Glenrock.

At an event held at The Higgins Hotel, Dr. Joseph McGinley announced that a donation of $100,00 from the Friess family would be given to our local Boys & Girls Club.

The event began with several guests talking about the development of the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock.

As a newcomer to the town (we've "only" lived in the area for 13 years), I had no idea that the Club's existence in our town started with a need seen by the town's police chief at the time, Mike Colling.

Colling reached out to Ashely Bright CEO BGCCW and together they were able to create a safe place for Glenrock's children to go after school, and when school is not in session.

With the recent switch to a four day school week in Glenrock, the Boys & Girls club stepped in to offer full-day Friday care (including meals) at a low cost.

Robert Short, Converse County Commissioner, took some time during his talk to emphasize how vital the role of the BGCCW is in creating brighter futures for our children, which will result in stronger communities for us all.

When Dr. McGinley spoke of how he chose where this donation in his honor would go he mentioned that he wanted it to be something that would fill in a gap that was needed to complete a project.

This donation will allow the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock to build a new facility that will be part of the Glenrock Town Square Project.

“I can think of no other organization that meets so many needs and touches so many families in Glenrock. The proposed building for the Club from the town and county will be an anchor for children by providing educational support, sports, meals, technology education and so much more,” said Dr. McGinley. “As business owners in Glenrock, it is our pleasure to support this effort. I’m hoping others will join me in helping to make the proposed building a reality for the children of Glenrock.”

The evening was filled with applause, laughter, and hope.

It was truly a joy to be in a room full of so many people willing to give of their time and talents to create a better future for Glenrock Families.

Pictured: Bruce Roumell, Glenrock Mayor; Mike Colling, Converse County Commissioner; Dr. Joseph McGinley, Diane McGinley, Vice President BGCCW Board; Robert Short, Converse County Commissioner; Ashley Bright, CEO BGCCW

