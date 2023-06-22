Glenrock’s Annual ‘Deer Creek Days’ Celebration Returns for 2023

The annual Deer Creek Days event is coming to Glenrock this weekend.

Deer Creek Days is three day event, which for this year, begins on Friday, June 23rd, 2023, and goes through Sunday, June 25th, 2023.

According to the official Converse County Tourism website:

Our beautiful downtown park is the center of activity, but there’s something happening in every corner of town. Art Show, DCD Car Show, Book Sale, Garage Sale, Tractor Pulls, 5K Run/Walk, Ice Cream Social, Kids parade, Craft Fair, DCD Parade, Co-Ed Mud Volleyball, Street Dance, Ranch Rodeo, Pancake Breakfast, Horse Shoe Pitching, Family Movie, 3-on-3 Basketball, Sidewalk Chalk Art, Joe Hand Memorial Golf Tournament, Church Services in the park, Lion’s Club Cookout, Kids Parade, Golf Tournament, Family Lunch Feed, Valentine Car Races, Duck Race, & Jackpot Roping. There is beyond a doubt something for everyone. For more information, please contact the Glenrock Area Chamber of Commerce.

Check out the full schedule of events for each individual day below.

Glenrock may be a relatively small town, but Deer Creek Days brings big fun every single year. Don't miss out on any of it, but plan to be a part of it.

