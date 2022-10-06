Food Truck No More: ‘Antojitos Shiwas’ Permanent Casper Location Opens Next Week

Over the summer (mid July 2022, to be exact), it was announced that the Antojitos Shiwas food truck was for sale. It was bitter sweet news. One of Casper favorite food trucks would be no more, but the business was planning to move to a stationary location.

The wait is almost over! Antojitos Shiwas Restaurant & Mini-Market will be having their grand opening at their brand new location on Monday, October 10th, 2022.

I had the pleasure to speak with the Casper-born owner and operator, Marisela Moreno. She stated:

I started with El burro Loco. Soon after, I opened up Express Solutions (La Tiendita Mexican) in North Casper. Then 2022 opened up the food truck, Antojitos Shiwas, for a few months. I found this new spot to move the food truck into, a permanent location at 601 & 611 w Collins Drive. That’s when I decided to put Antojitos Shiwas Restaurant and Mini-market all in one location! My parents originated from Jalisco, México. Antojitos Shiwas is El Burro Loco competition! They are two different styles of Mexican food. This one is more from Chihuahua, with fresh homemade flour tortillas and Chihuahua style food!

Make sure to follow the official Antojitos Shiwas Facebook page to stay up to date on their menu, specials and upcoming events.

It will be nice to once again be able to order your favorite Mexican dishes, but now you'll have the option to dine in and enjoy the good food throughout the year.

