Casper, Now Is The Time To Make Your Food Truck Dreams Come True

Before we do a photography tour of Antojitos Shiwas' Food Truck that's currently for sale, I want to clarify something.

Antojitos Shiwas is NOT done serving food to the Casper community. They are selling their food truck because they will move to a permanent location. Which is great news for both them and their loyal customers.

Now that you know your favorite Mexican food will still be available let's get back to how your dreams of owning your very own food truck can now come true.

FOR SALE: Fully Equipped and Fully Functional Food Truck Casper's food truck scene is booming, and with Antojitos Shiwas selling their truck, NOW could be the time to get in on being a part of this growing business.

If you're wondering how much your Food Truck dream will cost you, this particular food truck is $55,000 OBO.

If you're interested in learning, you can call 307-277-5151 with any questions.

A question I have for you is what kind of food would you want to sell from your food truck?

I feel like we could use one that sells coffee and a variety of baked goods...

And what about grilled cheese?

How about a gourmet Grilled Cheese truck that sells exotic Grilled Cheese Sandwiches like pesto, mozzarella, and tomato or a BLTA Grilled Cheese Sandwich.

And while we're talking about cheese, how about a Food Truck that sells different kinds of macaroni and cheese?

If you're the one who ends ups buying this Food Truck, let us know when you're up and going through the My Country 95.5 App, and Drew and I will be your first customers.

