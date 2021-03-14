LIST: Casper Business Closings for Monday, March 15th

The strong winter storm that has buried Casper is prompting some early closing announcements for Monday, March 15th 2021.

City officials are encouraging everyone to stay off of the roads unless absolutely necessary. Here is the list of businesses that will be closed Monday.

This list will be updated Sunday and Monday.

*Submissions are listed in the order they are received.*

City & Schools:

Natrona County Schools are closed

Glenrock Schools are closed today

Casper College campus is closed

Natrona County Offices are closed

Prince of Peace Preschool

Casper-Natrona County Health Department

Our Saviour's Lutheran Preschool

Stepping stones learning center

Learning Junction Children’s Center

The Town of Evansville

Rock-N-Tots Daycare

Excel Academy Private School

Business Closings:

Child Development Center

Automation & Electronics

Wind City Books

Sonic Rainbow

Meals on Wheels will not be delivering on Monday

Wyoming Food For Thought

Cassity Dental Arts

DeWitt Water Systems & Services

Both Platte Valley Bank - both locations

Cold stone

Mountain Ridge Akidemy

The Self Help Center

Once Upon A Child

Healthcare for the Homeless

307 Vision

Merback Awards

Pathfinder Physical Therapy

Logos Speech Therapy, Inc.

Kids Works

Kintsugi Psychiatry LLC

Cathy Berens, PC

Central Wyoming Counseling Center

AMBI Mail and Marketing

Oil City Printers

Casper Area Chamber of Commerce

Excal Inc.

Wind City Eye Care

Casper Senior Center

Eagles Soaring

Western Medical Associates (both east & west locations)

WYOMS Oral Surgery

Central Wyoming Skin Clinic

Hilltop Bank

A Beautiful Mind LLC

Advanced Family Dental

Olivia Caldwell Foundation

WyHy Federal Credit Union

YMCA of Natrona County

Central Wyoming Urological Associates

K&M Pet Products

Salvation Army Casper

Casper Medical Imaging & Outpatient Radiology

Women’s Health Associates

Central Wyoming Optometric Center

Ford Wyoming Center (Casper Events Center)

Letz's TV and Appliance

Wyoming Health Fairs

Bridger Steel

Ortho Care Now

Casper Orthopedics Physical Therapy East and West locations

Wyoming Surgical Center

Casper Women’s Care, PC

Let’s Get Thin MD -Dr Girouard’s

Summit Pain Clinic

Park Ridge Behavioral Healthcare

Keefe's Flowers

Street Ready Audio Specialties

Labcorp Patient Service Centers- Beverly Plaza & The Casper Clinic

Medical Skin Care

Rodney C Hill DDS PC- both locations

Rejuvenate You

Knife River

Wyoming Cardiopulmonary Services

Casper Dry Cleaners

Outpatient Radiology LLC

Frontier Behavioral Health

Rocky Mountain Infectious Diseases

The First United Methodist Church office

The Foot Doctor, P.C

Seeds of Change, Counseling & Hypnotherapy

Jason & Son's Automobile and Motorcycle Repair

Community Health Center of Wyoming

Casper OB/GYN associates

Casper Vision Center

Beacon Building Products

Cedars Health

Stratton Real Estate

Sage Primary Care

Enterprise Rent-a-Car

Kelly's alignment

The Bon Agency insurance

Wyoming Community Development Authority (WCDA)

Woodworkers Supply/ A&H abrasives

ACM Therapy Group

Diamond Vogel

KB Mechanics

Wyoming Psychiatry

WyoNaturals in the Sunrise Shopping Center

Stirling & Stirling, Internal Medicine

Village Inn - East and Village Inn - Durbin St.

Western Medical Associates

Casper General Surgery: Drs. Lane and Laura Smothers

The Perfect Cup

307 Physical Therapy

North Platte Physical Therapy - East and West locations

Wildwood CACFP

Wyoming Vapor Company

Altitude Veterinary Hospital is open for emergency calls only

Toft Family Dental

Crescent Electric Supply

Dooley Oil Inc.

The Merry Peddler Kitchen Store &

Vita Sana Olive Oil

Vita Sana Olive Oil B & B Rubberstamp

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Reliant Federal Credit Union

Plow’s diner

Casper Dermatology Clinic

The Brake Stop

2nd Street Dental

Alpine Chiropractic

The Greater Wyoming Council, Boy Scout Office

Essential Therapies LLC

The VA is working from home. The clinic won’t be open but people can call.

Computer Logic building. Doing remote support calls only.

First State Bank

Yellowstone Garage

Prazma Paint & Autobody

Troopers Bingo

Zeelo’s Cranks N’ Planks

Wyoming Steel and Recycling

Alsco linen company

Teton Distributors

Casper Surgical Center

U W Wyoming Family Practice

Forefront Real Estate

The UPS Store is closed. Also UPS is closed.

Robert Vigneri MD

Grainger

My Hearing Centers

Money Lenders

Hershberger Spas

Leo's Beverly Street Auto Repair

Smile Doctors by 307 Orthodontics

Jimmy johns

Fredericks vacuum truck service

Blimpie's Subs & Salads Sunrise shopping center

Beacon Club

Injury Law Firm

Branding iron

Galles liquor

Pump room

Wells Fargo will be closed today at all locations

5 Guys

Foss Motors

307 Motors

Pink Lion Design Company

Hill Music Company

Avis and Budget Rental Car, Budget Truck Rental

Cheryl Feraud’s State Farm

WyoFitness (only 24 hour access open)

Kenny Electric

Gastroenterology Associates

Marshalls

Usa Gasoline

Backwards Mechanics Auto Center

Screen Cycle, LLC

Master Mechanic LLC

The Hangar

Firehouse Pizza

Ludovico

5150 Slice House

The Grab and Go Gourmet

Eastridge Mall

Spectrum

Rocky Mountain Oncology

Sandler Agency Farmers Insurance

Good 2 Go

The Child Support Office

Sherries place restaurant

Hilltop Family Dental

Stirling Skin Care Clinic

Casper Tire

Pizza Ranch

Pristine Auto Solutions

Wyoming Wound Care

Keepsake Imaging Studio, LLC

Galloway's/El Mark O Lanes

