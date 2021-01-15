Windy City Delivery Is Helping Local Charities One Meal At A Time

Windy City Delivery is a food delivery service whose mission is to "provide their customers with the most professional, fast, dependable, and technologically advanced delivery service in Casper and its surrounding areas."

In this new era of COVID and people wanting to stay home, they offer a service that helps both individuals in our community AND locally-owned restaurants.

A few months ago they decided to take their heart for supporting Casper and turn it into an opportunity to help some of Casper's many charities.

Each month they pick a local charity to receive a percentage of their profits.

In November they were able to donate $565 to Meals on Wheels, and it looks like they will be able to donate almost $700 to December's charity Mercer Family Resource Center.

This month they will donate a percentage of the profits to iReach2.



While at this time they only deliver in the Casper area, Windy City Delivery does plan to branch out to the Glenrock area soon.

We love spreading the word about local businesses doing great things in our community, and can't wait to see how much they raise for iReach2.

