Casper Wyoming’s Last Video Rental Is Closing

According to their Facebook page -

INTERNET KILLED THE VIDEO STORE!

Videos To Go is Wyoming's last remaining video store, and they're going out of business. On the bright side, that means you can go in and buy off their remaining DVD, Blu Ray, or VHS's to add to your collection.

They hung on for as long as they could. Most folks are surprised they were still open and are just now closing.

Their Facebook page sadly reads:

Videos To Go in Mills is going out of business, and EVERYTHING MUST GO!

Build your movie library with titles from our collection - thousands of titles, some rare and hard to find, ALL for sale at deep discounts!

- DVD and Blu Ray discs are 2 for $5 or 10 for $20

- VHS Tapes are 5 for $1

- Games (mostly PS2 & XBOX) are $1 each

Buying in bulk? We’ll make deals!



WAIT- they still have VHS? That is a surprise.

Everything in the story really is for sale. EVERYTHING!

-File Cabinets

-Desks

-Microwave

-Shelving

-Vintage Typewriter

-Holiday Decorations

-Movie Standees

WAIT - wait -- A typewriter? They still have one of those?

They are located at 4652 West Yellowstone in Mills, across from Maverik.

This sale runs Saturday, August 28th from 2pm-9pm, and Sunday, August 29th from NOON-6pm.

So even if you don't want to buy anything at least stop by and congratulate them for being open as long as they have!

