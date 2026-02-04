Whether we want it to be or not, fast food is a part of most Americans daily lives. While we may not consume the food itself, we are constantly bombarded with content from chain restaurants, from television and radio commercials, to social media ads, to daily app alerts.

READ MORE: Is McDonald's Really Boosting Wyoming's Economy Like They Say?

A new 2026 study conducted by global marketing website, Visual Capitalist, shows "Each States Favorite Fast Restaurant". Shockingly, the world's most popular chain fast food restaurant, McDonald's, did not appear number one for any of the fifty states. Visual Capitalist claims their absence was due to the "highest average menu-price inflation among major U.S. fast food chains from 2014 to 2024, with prices roughly doubling over that period". While that might be true, to a father of several teenagers and preteens (meaning myself), I find that hard to believe. My kids, nine times out of ten will pick Mickey D's first.

That being said, home-state pride seemed to ride high on the "study", so it should surprise absolutely no one that Taco John's was the top choice here in the Cowboy State.

New Map Shows America’s Favorite Fast Food: Wyoming’s Pick Will Shock Absolutely No One www.visualcapitalist.com loading...

Get our free mobile app

While the map is colorful and visually appealing to the eyes, I still was shocked by some of the states choices, so I dug a little deeper into the data. Apparently, the data was originally gleaned from QSR Magazine (which stands for Quick Service Restaurant), and based of statewide sales beginning in 2021. Even their dataset, without a doubt, shows that McDonald's is the favorite overall in our great country (as well as the rest of Planet Earth), so I'd really like to see more of this breakdown.

Regardless, as Taco John's is a Wyoming-based business, it does make sense why it would be number one.

Do you agree? Is Taco John's your personal favorite fast food chain? How about even in your entire household?

These Are the 53 Restaurants Casper Residents Miss the Most Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke