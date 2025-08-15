Taco John’s Is Coming Back to F Street, but Not Where You Remember

Back in June 2024, the north side Taco John's (located at 80 West F Street), permanently closed.

The scuttlebutt around social media was that the I-25 construction was the reason for the closure, but the real reason was a lot less sinister. The real reason it closed was that the lease was up on the building.

Now there is going to be a new location for the Wyoming-based West-Mex fast food franchise.

A press release from Lindsay Stillwell (from Loder, Inc; the group behind the Casper Taco John's franchises), stated:

"Taco John’s is Coming Back to F Street – Bigger, Better, and Closer to the Action!

We’re thrilled to officially announce that Taco John’s is making its big return to F Street in North Casper! After closing our previous location last summer, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to find the perfect new spot — and we’re excited to share that we’re staying right where our roots are: on F Street, just a bit closer to all the action.

This area has seen some incredible growth lately — from The Wyoming Sports Ranch, new hotel developments to the interstate reopening — and we knew we had to be part of this exciting momentum. We couldn’t be happier to be returning to this vibrant part of town, where our loyal customers have supported us for decades.

Speaking of loyalty, our family has proudly been part of the Taco John’s family for 50 years. That’s half a century of bold flavors, crispy Potato Olés, and strong community ties. When our F Street location closed, we heard from so many of you who were sad to see it go. Your support meant everything — and it’s one of the biggest reasons we’re coming back.

We’ll be starting fresh with a brand-new building, as the existing structure on the site will be demolished. It’s served Casper and its many owners well over the years, and while we’re sad to see it go, we’re excited for what’s next. The demo will create two lots: one will become the new home of Taco John’s, and the second will be available for another retailer, adding even more energy and opportunity to the area.

We can’t give you an exact opening date just yet — there’s still a lot of work ahead — but we’re aiming to welcome you back by next summer. We can’t wait to fire up the kitchen, open the drive-thru, and serve our amazing customers once again.

To our loyal guests, dedicated employees, and die-hard TJ fans: THANK YOU. Your continued support has made this comeback possible, and we are beyond excited for what the future holds.

Here’s to bold flavors and big things ahead! See you soon, F Street."

In case you haven't figured out where the new restaurant will be, it's the former home of The Fort Saloon N' Eatery, which recently announced it will be closing on Saturday, August 16th, 2025.

While it is definitely bitter sweet to see that iconic building go (it has been home to quite a few restaurants over the years), and it has been a staple in the Wyoming community for half century (or more), it will be nice to have a Wyoming-based business in its stead.

