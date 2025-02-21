Good News Wyoming: Arby’s Teasing the Return of a Fan Favorite Next Monday

You may remember, last summer (July, 2024, to be exact), Arby's announced the return of their famous side dish, potato cakes.

Unfortunately, it was a limited time only promotion that only lasted a few months.

Earlier this morning, Arby's app users received a cryptic app alert with a fuzzy, mini pic that semi-resembled the famous potato cake triangle and a message that said a surprise was coming on Monday, February 24th, 2025.

After I clicked on the alert and opened the app, sadly, there was no other information and the alert disappeared forevermore.

Now, after scouring the internet (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Google, Reddit, etc.), to no avail, I was saved by a good ole classic: my email!

There I found the pixelated potato cake photo and a message that read:

Something CRISPY is coming back 2/24 You Asked, We Answered. As as an Arby's Rewards Member, you'll be the first to know. Keep an eye on your email for the big news.

Upon finding the email, I also stumbled upon a Facebook group called "Bring Back Arby's Potato Cakes PERMANENTLY!" According to numerous members of the group (that boosts over 4600 members nationwide), this isn't just a promotion like last year. It looks like the triangle-shaped goodness, which are described as "shredded potato fried to a crispy golden brown", will be back on the menu for good.

It only took four years for Arby's higher ups to get the message, but apparently they do in fact listen to their customers.

