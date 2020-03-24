Wyoming Health Fairs Closing On March 28th

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wyoming Health Fairs will be closing their offices on this Saturday (March 28th, 2020).

The official WHF Facebook page posted a message that read:

WHF are closing our offices March 28th until further notice due to COVID-19. We will have blood screenings through the 27th. We strongly recommend that you schedule an appointment in consideration of social distancing. Click here: https://wyominghealthfairs.com/events