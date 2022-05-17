Casper Restaurant La Cocina Relocating to East Side Next Year

Casper's famed Mexican restaurant, La Cocina, will be moving to a new location in 2023.

That comes from a press release from True Land & Realty, who announced that the family-owned restaurant will be relocating to 'The Compass' development in March of next year.

Construction of the new restaurant, according to the release, will begin in August of 2022, with a projected completion date of March, 2023. It will be built by Caspar Building Systems.

The Compass, located on the east side of Casper at the corner of Wyoming and Centennial Hills Boulevard, already consists of Hilltop National Bank, Metro Coffee Company, The Local Liquor Lounge, and Empowered Chiropractic. So if you ever want to spend a day depositing checks, downing espresso, getting a massage, and eating Mexican food before bringing home a bottle of tequila, this is the perfect space to do so.

“Our goal for The Compass has been to create a place for friends and family to gather," Director of True Land & Realty Martin Axlund, said. “We are thrilled that Jim and Andrea have chosen The Compass as the future location of La Cocina.”

La Cocina, per the release, was founded in 1996 by owner Jim Childs. Throughout the next 25 years, it has become a staple of Casper eateries, serving up some of the best Mexican food this side of the border.

“They say it takes a village… But here it takes a family. I'm happy to say La Cocina is a true family business,” Owner Jim Childs said. “Since my wife and I opened La Cocina we have been able to share so many wonderful memories with our customers; including weddings, birthdays and so much more. We have enjoyed serving this community for 26 years and we are looking forward to many more."