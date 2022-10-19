New Casper ‘Buckle’ Location Grand Opening Set for November

One of Casper's favorite clothing stores is all set to move into their new location.

Buckle, which is currently located inside the Eastridge Mall is moving into the former Pier 1 Imports location in the Blackmore Marketplace, that closed back in the first quarter of 2020.

The grand opening is set for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The official Facebook event states:

NOVEMBER 3rd IS THE DAY!! We will officially be moved into our new location and we’re going to bring it in big! Come join us as we celebrate our first day in our new store. Our last day in our current location, at Eastridge Mall, will be November 1st. We’ll be closed November 2nd to get the new store ready Can’t wait to celebrate with you all! Thank you for supporting the Eastridge Casper location for 10 years!!

I had the pleasure to speak with store manager, Tanesha Marie Davis, about the upcoming move. She stated:

We’re excited to see the future of the business in the new location and we appreciate the community for supporting us for the last 10 years. We can’t wait to have many more years of serving the community of Casper and surrounding towns.

Buckle would not be the first Eastridge Mall retailer to relocate to the Blackmore Marketplace. Both the Verizon wireless store and Subway restaurant that were located in the food court have since moved into the shopping center.

Buckle (formerly "The Buckle"), is an American fashion retailer that sells clothing, footwear and accessories for men, women and children. They also market brand name, as well as private label apparel, which includes, but is not limited to denim, other casual bottoms, tops and shirts, dresses and rompers, sportswear and athleisure, outerwear, footwear, swimwear, fragrances, sunglasses, bags and purses, wallets, and other fashion accessories.

