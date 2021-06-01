David Street Station Ushers in Summer Season with Splash Pad, Sellers Markets and Cinema

David Street Station has announced their next wave of events for this summer, beginning with the opening of both the Splash Pad and the WCDA Summer Market.

The Splash Pad opened early on Tuesday and it offers children and adults alike the opportunity to cool down and make some "Splash-tastic memories at the place where Casper Comes Together." The Splash Pad is open every day this from 10:00am-10:00pm.

David Street Station also started the WCDA Summer Markets, which gives community members the opportunity to buy handmade, homemade, homegrown goods from local vendors. The Summer Markets happen every Tuesday at DSS, from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Of course, one of the events the community is most looking forward to is the Cinema at the Station, a community-wide movie night that offers family flicks and a drive-in atmosphere. David Street Station released their movie schedule, and each of the films listed are sure to yield huge crowds.

The films playing are:

June 4th: Trolls World Tour

June 18th: School of Rock

July 2nd: The Croods

July 16th: Jurassic World (2015)

July 30th: Monsters, Inc.

August 6th: Clueless

August 27th: Onward

David Street Station encourages families to arrive early and bring popcorn. This is a free event, sponsored by the Memorial Hospital of Converse County.

No matter the event, David Street Station continues to prove itself a hub of summer activity and as the place where, indeed, Casper comes together.