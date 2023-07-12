Get Free Ice Cream in Casper to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day This Sunday

One of the tastiest of all the national holidays of the year is coming up this Sunday. Maybe I should I say sundae, because July 16th, 2023, is National Ice Cream Day.

Each year, on every third Sunday in July, is National Ice Cream Day. This year, Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group, along with I'Scream 4 Ice Cream, Wings & Other Things is celebrating the holiday by giving away free ice cream at Rocky Mountain Discounts Sports parking lot.

The official National Ice Cream Day Facebook event page states:

In celebration of National Ice cream Day, Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group is giving away FREE ice cream to the first 200 people! Come down to Rocky Mountain Sports parking lot to get some Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Day With Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group and I'Scream 4 Ice Cream, Wings & Other Things.

Get our free mobile app

The event starts at 11:00 am this Sunday, so get there early to be part of the first 200 people to get in on the free ice cream.

Mile High Tight Ends Is Now Open