New Hot Wing Food Truck Is Heating Up Casper

Casper has a new food truck owned and operated by some familiar faces. The owners of I'Scream 4 Ice Cream now have a second truck to cure all your hot wing cravings. Enter I'Scream 4 Wings.

We had the chance to catch up with owners Brian and Brandi Daniels and they had this to say about their businesses:

We started wanting an adult ice cream truck that we were planning on combining with wings in the same truck , but after opening with ice cream we quickly discovered we would need two trucks . We started looking for a second truck and found the blue 47 Ford , but is smaller so we had to move the ice cream over to that one . And started to convert the original truck , by installing a vent hood , fire suppression, fryers.

I'Scream 4 Wings served customers for the first time earlier this week (January 22nd, 2020).

For more information on upcoming locations for both food trucks, follow them on social media at:

I'Scream 4 Wings

I'Scream 4 Ice Cream