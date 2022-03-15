WHHO And Rocky Mountain Discount Sports Want To See Your Catch

Every week on Wyoming Hookin' & Huntin' Outdoors, we share lots of information that will be beneficial to help you in your outdoor adventures.

Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Wyoming Hookin' and Huntin' Outdoors and Wyoming Game and Fish Department are big on conservation and keeping the hunting and fishing life top of the line. To highlight 'catch and release' we want to see your catch and release trophy. For the month of April, when you snag a fish, snap a photo of you and your catch and post it on the Rocky Mountain Discount Sports -CASPER Facebook page (facebook.com/ROCKYEXTREME) to have a chance to win a $100 or $50 gift card to the store. ***Winners will be picked by a random drawing

There are a couple of rules you'll need to follow to enter:

Make sure the picture is from this year.

In this case size really DOESN'T matter

Only post Wyoming fish

Have fun

Enjoy the great outdoors

Practice safety and good conservation practices

What is Wyoming Hookin' & Huntin' Outdoors?

One of the appeals that Wyoming has to many people is the large amount of Fishing and Hunting. On issue that many people have is knowing all the rules, regulations and how interpret them. Our main goal is to promote the lifestyle and keep everyone interested in being in and loving the outdoors.

Giving updates on certain conditions, offering tips & products and hearing from folks all over the country that love the outdoors as much as we do. You never know who is going to stop by as a guest on the show.

Who's Part Of The Show?

wgfd_logo3 loading...

Wyoming Game and Fish Department plays a major role on the show every week with our Game and Fish correspondent Janet Milek. The work for Game and Fish never ends as the entire team works tirelessly all year round to continue their conservation, providing information and hands on work to provide the best hunting, fishing and lands for the state. We talk with many of the players in game and fish, including Wildlife Managers, Biologists, Game Wardens, Fisheries Supervisors, Habitat and Access Supervisors.

Each week we chat with Brian Woodward from Rocky Mountain Discount Sports about the latest and greatest products offered in the store. We keep you informed on the upcoming seasons and places you may be interested in going to get your outdoor fix.

Special guests visit the show every week. Could be country music stars, TV show hosts, local anglers and hunters, organization leaders (Mule Deer Foundation, Trout Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, North Platte Walleye Unlimited or others), outfitters or other prominent folks in the community.

Listening To The Show On Demand?

You can keep up with the show and listen to all of our episodes on the player below.

Top 25 Wild Mammals That Call Wyoming Home Wyoming is home to well over 100 mammal species.