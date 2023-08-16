Casper has it fair share of houses currently available on the market, but this is definitely one of the most beautiful.

The stunning property is located at 6621 South Poplar Street, and is being listed by Lisa Burridge & Associates Real Estate, with the real estate agent listed as Abigael Jozwik.

The house features six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a four car garage, is 8,842 square feet and sitting on 1.39 acres of land.

The listing states:

Introducing the hidden gem of Casper, Wyoming: this exquisite and spacious luxury estate is nestled amidst breathtaking mountain vistas. Picture yourself waking up to the best of Wyoming's natural beauty just minutes from world-class skiing, recreation, parks and everything Casper has to offer. Extras: Entertain in style with exceptional features including a chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, theater with Atmos surround sound, gym/studio, built-in hot tub, outdoor living spaces, 1/8 mile walking path and more.

Check out these awesome photos of the house, both inside and out below.

Luxurious $1.6 Million Casper House Is a Hidden Gem