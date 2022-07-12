PHOTOS: Actor Rob Riggle Catches (And Releases) Trout in Wyoming

Wyoming always seems to draw the most random celebrities. Some days, It's Kanye. Others, it's Jeffree Star. Years and years ago, Ernest Hemingway wrote parts of his novels in a Wyoming bar.

And now, we can add actor Rob Riggle to the list of celebrities who slip away to Wyoming for some rest and relaxation.

Riggle recently posted to his social media accounts that he was doing some fishing in the Tetons of Wyoming, just outside of Yellowstone National Park.

"That Cutbow Trout got away from me…slippery little guy!" Riggle wrote on his Facebook page. "I catch and release so he was going back in the water anyway. I did hold onto the Rainbow Trout a little longer. Another beautiful day of fishing!"

Riggle definitely seems like the type of guy that would let fish go, and that's part of why we love him.

The other reason we love him is because he's just so darn funny.

Riggle, a former Marine, has appeared in a variety of television shows and movies, including Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers, 21 Jump Street, Dumb and Dumber To, Night School, and more.

He has served as a correspondent for The Daily Show, and served as a cast member on Saturday Night Life from 2004 to 2005.

He appeared in the television series New Girl, as well, playing Schmidt's older cousin (also nicknamed Schmidt).

Most recently, Riggle is the host of a miniature golf gameshow series called Holey Moley.

But it looks as though he's taking at least a few days off to spend some much needed downtime in beautiful Wyoming.

Riggle made sure to thank the Bronze Buffalo Club for taking him out.

The Bronze Buffalo Club/Bronze Buffalo Ranch, according to their website, "exists to honor the generations of Bronze Buffalo Cowboys that have died with their boots on their feet. A family tradition that is certainly not a new one in the West. The meaning of this humble yet simple tradition for generations of Bronze Buffalo Cowboys is also the very spirit & essence behind the Bronze Buffalo Mission, Purpose and Bronze Buffalo Global Lifestyle Brand. Dying with your boots on certainly has a Hollywood romanticism about it and to most of the world it speaks to the freedom of dying doing what you love.

"For the Bronze Buffalo Family however it is symbolic of much more than that freedom alone. It is a tribute to the enduring sacrifices & perseverance of past generations and the inspirational yet symbolic tipping of the hat & passing of the stewardship baton to the next generations. With an assurance that they can lean on their authentically rich western ranch values, heritage, & traditions to find the strength & the confidence to preserve a western legacy & lifestyle that was afforded to them for the next generations."

The Bronze Buffalo Ranch exists just outside of Yellowstone National Park and is just 20 minutes away from Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

We've got the photos from his trip below, and we'll be sure to update if he posts any more of his adventure!