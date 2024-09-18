Unveiling The Charm of Jackson: Glamping in Nature’s Backyard [PHOTOS]

Some Wyomingites argue about whether or Jackson is really part of the state or weird manifestation of California that somehow got nestled into our boundaries, but all jokes aside, it is a beautiful area.

With it's proximity to both the Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park, that means there are some truly awesome views of wildlife and nature at it's finest... which normally coincides with "if you can afford it".

However, there are some very nice, alluring and unique places to visit, no matter if you're a life-long Wyoming resident or just visiting.

One such unique place is listed on airbnb as "Jackson H. Dome" or "Dome in Teton County". If you are all about a true glamping experience, this is the ultimate place for you and your significant other (or any guest).

Depending on how many days you plan to stay and how much in advance you book one of the geodesic domes, you're looking at a cost of about $300.00 a night, which isn't bad for two people, especially with the amenities, such as:

Breath-Taking Teton Views

Free Breakfast

Telescope

King Bed

Ensuite Bath, AC, Heating

Onsite: Sauna, Yard Games, Fire Pit, Staff

The listing also states:

Enjoy the comfortable king-size bed and luxurious linens, en-suite bathroom and kitchenette, and the rustic modern vibe of our 540 square foot domes.

Check out these photos both inside and out, of the Domes in Teton County.

