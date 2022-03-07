Wyoming Ranked in the Top 10 ‘Most Beautiful States in America’

Every Wyoming resident knows exactly how beautiful the entire state truly is. After all, that's a large reason why most of us chose to live here, but a recent Thrillist article breaks down all fifty states, ranked by their beauty.

Out of the entire country, the Cowboy State ranked 10th overall. I was surprisingly shocked at the praise Thrillist gave Wyoming, and not just the "normal" and "obvious" tourists spots. They stated:

Here marks the start of the truly elite, best-of-the-best portion of this list. Everyone in the top quarter of the list has some singular, majestic facet that can make a case for being the best in the land. Wyoming is so rich with beauty that even the Grand Tetons—quite possibly the single most dramatic vista in the country—somehow get overshadowed by Yellowstone National Park right next door. But if all you've ever seen of Wyoming is Jackson Hole and I-80, you're missing out on the other-worldly high plains outside of Laramie and Cheyenne, the ghostly rocks of Vedauwoo, the mountains of the Front Range (the very same mountains you saw on your trip to Denver), the Wind River Range, the Bighorns, and the brightest Milky Way views in the lower 48. That's not to mention Red Canyon, the Red Desert, Devils Tower, or the wildlife, including elk, moose, bison, and pronghorn populations that number in the hundreds of thousands. Few people venture into Wyoming to see just how the light shimmers off gold Aspen trees on a limitless mountain prairie—and folks in the Cowboy State like that just fine.

Get our free mobile app

I couldn't have worded that better myself. If you are curious as to which states rounded out the rest of the top ten, here you go:

California Hawaii Alaska Utah Colorado Washington Oregon Michigan Arizona Wyoming

I really want to argue with some of their choices that beat us out, but unfortunately, I haven't been to all the states that scored higher. That being said, Hawaii is a given (if you ask me, they should have beaten Cali), but I've never been to Oregon or Washington and I have been told they are both beautiful.

It's also were noting, I grew up in Michigan, have been to Utah several times, as well as Arizona, and I can honestly say, there is no way any of those three should be ranked above the Cowboy State.

All in all, we can't really complain. Landing on the top ten out of fifty, ain't bad at all.

11 Beautiful Wonders Of Wyoming NOT Named Yellowstone Wyoming is full of incredible places to visit and spend time that aren't your normal tourist attractions.