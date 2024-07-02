WATCH: YouTuber Shockingly Nails Why Wyoming Is NOT for Everyone

It is actually amusing to me to watch the occasional YouTube video about Wyoming, made by someone who is obviously not from Wyoming. That normally means the information is usually wrong (or highly dubious, at best), based on conjecture, or from a big city person's point of view.

That being said, I have to give it up for the popular travel, educational and entertainment YouTube channel, World According to Briggs.

Over the course of the last three years, Briggs has done a couple of interesting videos about the Cowboy State, and they're not that bad. If I was to grade to him on high school scale, I'd give his WYO-based content a solid "B" average, which is leaps and bounds ahead of most of his peers.

His latest offering (released about two weeks ago), titled "15 Reasons Wyoming Ain't For Everyone in 2025" is pretty darn on point. The 14-minute video highlights some facts, sprinkles some dad joke-like comedy, coupled with some of Briggs opinions, which gleaned from either visiting our wonderful state or talking with life-long Wyoming natives.

Personally, if more tourists took the time to watch some of his content, I think there would be less tourons in our parks and monuments, but that could just be wishful thinking on my part.

