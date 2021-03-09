YouTuber Explains ‘Why Is Wyoming So Popular in Under 60 Seconds’

We all know why we love Wyoming, but it is often a mystery to most that live outside our borders. There's a new video that aims to change that though.

YouTube channel, World According To Briggs, recently posted a video titled: "Why is Wyoming So Popular in Under 60 Seconds".

To his credit, Mr. Briggs does manage to hit on some major Cowboy State wonders, but he also manages to leave out a lot, like completely excluding the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas. Since it's a new video, it might be because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Personally, I'll try not to hold it against him too much. After all, there is only so much you can get in a video that has "under 60 seconds" in the title. Plus, he gets some extra cool points for the little bits of comedy he added near the end (when he was listing off our wildlife). Kudos for that.