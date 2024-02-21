WATCH: Prairie Wife’s Viral TikTok Is Pretty Wyoming Accurate

There are so many misconceptions about Wyoming that the rest of the country believes are true. That being said, there are a few stereotypes that are right on the money.

Everyone's favorite blogger (and former radio personality) Cathy Holman, aka the "Prairie Wife in Heels" had a recent TikTok video go viral, and should have it, because it's crazy accurate and just a little bit of funny too.

Check it out below.

As a Wyoming native that spent much of my younger years in other states (and occasionally other countries and continents), you wouldn't believe the things people believe about our lovely state. This video will set them straight... or at least give them all they really need to know about Wyoming life.

We can giggle at the rest.

Well done, Cathy!

