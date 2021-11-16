New Video Gives Viewers A Virtual Tour of the “Yellowstone” Ranch

After a long wait, season four of the hit TV series Yellowstone has finally premiered, and is currently airing new episodes weekly on the Paramount Network. And there's a bit of an extra coolness factor for Montanans this year, because much of the season was filmed on location in towns like Missoula, Hamilton, and Darby.

Fans of the show may already know that the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch IS a real ranch in Montana... but it doesn't go by that name in real life. It's actually known as the Chief Joseph Ranch, and the YouTube channel Living in Montana just posted a new video giving viewers a virtual tour of the ranch from the outside.



The ranch has been rising in popularity over the last few years thanks to the TV show, so the user wasn't able to book a spot on the ranch until 2022 - but they make note of a few key differences between the ranch in real life vs. the way it's depicted on the show. Most notably, the show makes it seem like the ranch is right by Yellowstone National Park, when in reality, Chief Joseph Ranch is right off the highway in Darby, about four hours away from Yellowstone.

And if you want an even deeper dive into the ranch's history, the Paramount Network explored that in a promo for the show a couple of months back.



Will Yellowstone make its return to Montana when it comes time to film season five? Based on how much money they spent in town and how many people they employed, I'm betting the state is hoping they will.

