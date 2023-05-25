5 Secret Wyoming Swimming Holes For Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is upon us.

It will be warm enough to go for a swim in the Cowboy State.

I'd be you'd like to swim but avoid the crowds at the same time.

Here are a few Wyoming swimming holes that not everyone knows about.

HINT: I save the best for last.

There are a couple of river swimming holes listed below.

Check river levels and flow due to spring runoff.

The water here is cool, but not cold. Because it's Yellowstone after all. This is a corner canyon with rock walls. The river is usually closed to swimming until mid-summer due to high water and strong currents. During years with significant snowpack and runoff, the swim area may remain closed for the entire season. Check the current conditions page for status.

Most people know Saratoga for the hot springs. But there is a river there with plenty of places to enjoy swimming and diving.

The Mikesell-Potts Recreation Area is a county owned facility located on the south shore of Lake DeSmet 8 miles north of Buffalo, WY off exit 51 of I-90. Each year, Lake DeSmet is visited by locals and travelers from across the country who enjoy fishing, boating, swimming, camping and pristine views of the water and surrounding mountains.

Swimming, boating, fishing, sailing. This place has it all. Some of the state’s largest fish have been caught at Keyhole. Keyhole State Park is located on the western edge of the Black Hills, between Sundance and Moorcroft, and is easily accessed off I-90 at exit 165. Travel north 6 miles and the entrance to Park Headquarters will be on your left. Keyhole State Park has 10 campgrounds, all of which are reservation only.

The best secret swimming hole in Wyoming has been saved for last.

Lots of people go to this lake, but they don't go far enough.

The Back Side Of GLENDO

This one is easy. Just head around the back side of the lake until you no longer see people. There are plenty of places to camp and swim that are so far out the area is almost unpopulated. The roads will get rough, maybe that's why so many people avoid that side of the lake. That's good news if you want to get away from the crowd.

